She approves! Kim Kardashian gushed over sister Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-packed relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker amid their drama with Scott Disick during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, September 15.

“I love their relationship, like they’ve grown so much together,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, said about Kourtney, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45. “Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for like a decade.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

When the host pointed out that the A-list couple can’t “keep their hands off of each other,” Kim acknowledged, “that’s what they do” when they’re together. “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute … I love love, so I love them,” the KKW Beauty founder said.

KUWTK ended in June 2021 after 20 seasons. Kim pointed out that this is the longest the famous family has gone without filming since the show’s inception in 2007. During the interim, before they begin making content for Hulu, the Skims creator noted that “beautiful, new relationships [blossomed]” off-camera, most notably Kourt and Travis.

“It’s going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together, and I’m excited,” the reality star said. She added that she hasn’t “talked” to her older sister yet to see if the musician will join the family for filming. “I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully, they will be on.”

While Kim is loving Kourtney’s solid relationship with Travis, not everyone in the famous family can say the same. Scott’s tension with the Poosh founder, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, came to light after Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged Instagram DM from the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, shading Kourtney’s PDA with Travis on August 30.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote in a message in reference to a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat in Italy.

Courtesy of Younes Bendjima/Instagram

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the male model, 28, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, replied. He captioned the post, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

An insider revealed to Life & Style just how tense things between the coparents have gotten amid her romance with Travis.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider said. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”