Fans Are Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 — And Here’s Why!

Wait a minute … is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

Fans are convinced the Poosh.com founder, 42, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, is expecting baby No. 4 with fiancé Travis Barker. Although Kourtney slammed the pregnancy buzz on several occasions — including in summer 2021 — new clues have fans scratching their heads.

To kick off 2022, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a Poosh.com post about participating in Dry January. Basically, the popular New Year’s challenge involves not drinking alcohol for the month. Of course, you don’t have to be pregnant to partake! However, pregnant women are advised to abstain from drinking alcohol throughout the duration of their pregnancy.

Considering Dry January is a hugely popular trend, it’s possible Kourtney is just hopping on the sober bandwagon. That said, Barstool Sports’ celebrity reporter Jordyn Woodruff has other theories that point to the E! alum’s possible pregnancy.

It all started when Kourtney shared a photo of a bedazzled avocado purse to her Instagram Story. “Does this avocado mean that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, are pregnant?” Jordyn began in an Instagram Reel shared to Barstool’s Chicks’ account.

“Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means, they’re pregnant. Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off. Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach,” Jordyn added, referring to all of Kourtney’s recent social media activity. “And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

While Kourtney has yet to acknowledge any of these theories, Poosh’s official Instagram account “liked” Jordyn’s video. Could that be the confirmation everyone is looking for?

The last time Kourtney addressed pregnancy rumors was in early December 2021. “Not to be that girl but … is that a [pregnant] belly?” one fan commented on a bikini photo of Kourtney. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” the mother of three replied.

