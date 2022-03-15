Taking the next step! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are “looking at IVF” to get pregnant and welcome a baby into their family, a source tells Life & Style.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”

The Kardashians and Travis’ families are “really excited for them,” the source notes. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path, Kourt just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids and he’s been a model gentleman with her and Scott’s too, they just adore him. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”

The Poosh founder has been dealing with pregnancy speculation online since she and Travis got engaged. Kourtney has had to shut down curious fans in the past who have body-shamed her, claiming her figure looked fuller or her tummy not flat and taut. In an August 2021 Instagram selfie taken in her closet, the reality star wore a black bralette and had her red gown pulled down to her hips, showing off her bare stomach. She had to clap back at the number of followers who left pregnancy comments by telling them, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

The brunette beauty shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9. Travis shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. Kourtney and Travis got engaged on October 17, 2021, after their longtime friendship morphed into a passionate romance the previous January.