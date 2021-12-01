Shut down! Kourtney Kardashian slammed pregnancy speculation after sharing sexy bikini photos amid her engagement to Travis Barker.

“Not to be that girl but … is that a [pregnant] belly?” someone commented on an Instagram picture on Tuesday, November 30. Kourtney, 42, could be seen standing in a pool soaking wet while wearing a purple Fendi x Skims bikini top. The water came up to her rib cage in most of the snapshots, so only the top half of her body was visible.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum clapped back in what appears to be a now-deleted response captured by Comments By Celebs.

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder has shut down speculation about having another baby. She already shares three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

In August, Kourtney yet again reacted to pregnancy rumors after sharing a photo of herself in a bra while standing in her massive closet. She had a red dress unzipped and hanging around her waist.

“She’s pregnant,” someone wrote to which the reality star responded, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Fans are clearly keeping an eye out in case Kourtney and fiancé Travis, 45, expand their brood. The Blink-182 drummer has two teenage kids — son Landon and daughter Alabama — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also very close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna coparents with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis took their romance Instagram official in February and heated up fast before getting engaged in October.

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that the Kardashian-Jenner family has never seen Kourt this “crazy in love.”

“Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her,” the insider gushed.

That being said, the A-list couple is ready to begin this next chapter together. A separate insider told Life & Style Kourtney and Travis “don’t want” a “long engagement” and are “planning to exchange vows next year.”

“Kourtney is already in ‘wedding planning mode,’” added the second insider. Eagle-eyed fans noticed cameramen were present when the Can I Say author popped the question. It turns out “cameras will be rolling” to capture “certain aspects” of their nuptials for the famous family’s new Hulu series.