Scott Disick’s “true feelings” about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker getting engaged will be shown on the famous family’s new Hulu series, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“As Scott is receiving a huge paycheck, all the juicy details are being saved for the series,” says the insider about the New York native’s “journey” being documented. “It’s part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until around the time the episodes air.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, “made it clear” he doesn’t want “cameras following his every move,” notes the insider, but viewers are still in for a lot of “shocks and surprises.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, got engaged on October 17 and eagle-eyed fans noticed cameras recording the big day in the background.

The A-list couple taking the next big step in their romance came amid tension between the Poosh founder and Scott, who share three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

At the time, a separate source told Life & Style the coparents had been “secretly clashing” for months and weren’t on speaking terms. Their private turmoil became public when Younes Bendjima, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, leaked an alleged Instagram DM that showed Scott shading their ex’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with Travis.

Kourtney and Scott have begun to move on from their drama and are slowly “improving” their relationship, a third source told Life & Style in early November.

“He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” the third insider explained, adding that Kourt’s engagement still “stings” Scott.

That being said, Hulu viewers may get a glimpse into the Lord’s dating life following his split from 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. A fourth insider revealed to Life & Style that Scott is dating “here and there.” The father of three has recently been spotted on a dinner date with Hana Cross.

“No one seriously at the moment,” the fourth insider said, adding that “he’s in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.”

The house flipper still has some regrets about his relationship with Kourtney and wishes he could “turn back time” and do things “differently,” admitted the insider.