Hana Cross made headlines after a dinner date with newly single Scott Disick, but the English model has actually been in the public eye for quite some time. Learn more about her below!

Hana, 24, has been represented by modeling agencies across the world for years, including Storm Los Angeles. While her Instagram shows that she spends a lot of time in Italy and London, it appears the brunette beauty is based in California.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

As she’s putting down roots in La La Land, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, was excited to show the British bombshell his favorite places around the West Coast. The pair dined at hot spot Nobu in Malibu, one of Scott’s go-to restaurants, on November 8.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hana was all smiles as she stepped out of the establishment in a trendy turquoise suit and white crop top. The reality TV dad was a few steps behind her wearing a black baseball cap, matching hoodie layered with a green vest and sweatpants.

Hana is no stranger to public romances. She dated Brooklyn Beckham — the eldest son of retired soccer player David Beckham and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham — for about a year before they split in 2019. Brooklyn is now engaged to Nicola Peltz.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While the exes haven’t spoken publicly about their uncoupling, Hana debuted a song in April 2020 that seemed to point at her former boyfriend.

“You broke my heart and said let’s be friends but I never heard from you again and that’s kind of mean,” she sang while strumming a guitar via Instagram. “I saw us as meant to be and you saw me as temporary and that’s kind of rough.”

As for Scott, he and his most recent girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, split in September. An insider told Life & Style the 20-year-old model “dumped” him after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged Instagram DM exchange that showed Scott shading the Poosh founder’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

Scott and Kourtney share three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — and split in 2015 after nearly a decade together.

It appears the Talentless founder is ready to move on. A second insider told Life & Style he has been dating “here and there” amid his new single status. “No one seriously at the moment,” noted the second insider.

Time will tell if he and Hana hit it off!