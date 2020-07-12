Off the market! Brooklyn Beckham revealed his engagement to girlfriend Nicola Peltz on July 11 — much to the surprise of fans everywhere. But who exactly is Victoria Beckham and David Beckham‘s eldest child getting married to? We rounded up some fast facts about his fiancée to get you informed.

Nicola Is an Actress

Brooklyn’s bae is best known for her film and television work. She came onto the scene in 2006, but she didn’t get her breakout role until 2010 when she starred in The Last Airbender. She also had a starring role in Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014. Nicola is perhaps best known for playing Bradley Martin, Norman Bates’ love interest, in the TV series Bates Motel.

Nicola Is a New Yorker

The blonde beauty hails from Westchester County, New York, just outside of NYC. According to her Instagram feed, she really enjoys spending time with her family in the suburbs. According to the Daily Mail, she and her beau quarantined together there before heading back to the U.K. to self-isolate with Brooklyn’s famous fam.

Nicola’s Dad Is Rolling in Dough

The future bride’s father, Nelson Peltz, is a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, a New York-based alternative investment management fund. According to Forbes, he is worth a staggering $1.7 billion. Yes, with a “B.”

Who Else Has Nicola Dated?

The actress dated Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, in 2017, but split after a year and a half in May 2018. The pair connected through being part of the same social circle — but the breakup seemed to be a bit rocky. Nicola allegedly unfollowed Anwar’s whole family on Instagram when they parted ways … and as of today, still does not follow anyone from her ex’s brood.

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Nicola Is Part of a Big Family

The starlet is one of eight siblings: one sister and six brothers. She also has two step-siblings from her father’s previous marriage. Her older brother, Will Peltz, is also an actor. He is most well-known for his role in the Netflix original film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

Nicola Is Close With Sofia Richie

In 2016, Sofia Richie shared a cute photo of the friends bowling together alongside some other pals. They also attended the Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week in 2017.