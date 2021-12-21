Living his best life? Scott Disick was spotted vacationing in St. Barts for the holidays!

The Talentless founder, 38, looked relaxed while lounging with friends in a spacious cabana on Monday, December 20. Scott’s luxury island getaway comes amid ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, in October on a beach in Montecito, California, after less than a year of dating publicly.

Now, Kourtney and Travis will be celebrating their first Christmas together as an engaged couple — and they’re enjoying every minute of it! “Most of their Christmas shopping is done,” a source revealed to Life & Style earlier this month. “Travis is such a romantic and has spent over $500,000 on a variety of gifts for her and she has splashed out on something even more expensive for him, which she’s keeping as a surprise!”

As for Scott and Kourtney, who share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, the former flames are “trying” to be “civil” over the holidays, a separate insider told Life & Style. “As far as I know, Scott and Kourtney will split coparenting duties over the holidays.”

Although the former flames, who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, are putting their kids first, Scott “won’t be invited” to Kourtney and Travis’ upcoming nuptials, an additional source dished to Life & Style, adding that the Flip It Like Disick producer “wouldn’t go” even if he were invited.

“Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart,” the insider noted. “He’d rather not be there.”

While the mother of three is more in love than ever, Scott is seemingly flying solo these days. The New York native’s last notable relationship was with 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Scott and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star went public with their relationship in February before ultimately calling it quits less than a year later. Prior to Amelia, Scott dated Sofia Richie on and off from September 2017 to August 2020.

