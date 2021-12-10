Santa Claus, who? Travis Barker treats fiancée Kourtney Kardashian “like a princess” — and this holiday season is no different, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Most of their Christmas shopping is done,” the insider adds. “Travis is such a romantic and has spent over $500,000 on a variety of gifts for her and she has splashed out on something even more expensive for him, which she’s keeping as a surprise!”

This Christmas “has a lot of meaning” for the Poosh.com founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, says the source. “It’s their first as an engaged couple. It’s a time for them to celebrate as a blended family.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, will “be based in Los Angeles for part of the holidays,” the insider notes. However, they’re also “planning a blowout vacation for New Year’s Eve.”

The A-list lovebirds went public with their relationship in February. Eight months later, Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

As for their nuptials, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the music producer “don’t want a long engagement” and are “planning to exchange vows next year,” a separate source previously told Life & Style.

Although Travis has been married twice before — first to ex-wife Melissa Kennedy in 2001 and later to Shanna, 46, in 2004 — this will be Kourtney’s first time down the aisle and the mother of three wants it to “be a day to remember,” the insider dished.

“It’ll be a no expense spared, and she’s planning to go all out,” assured the source. “She wants the amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.”

As for exes attending Kourtney’s big day, an additional insider revealed to Life & Style that Scott, 38, “won’t be invited.”

“He wouldn’t go even if he was invited,” the source noted. “Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart … he’d rather not be there.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015.