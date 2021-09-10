When it comes to A-listers with complicated love lives, Scott Disick definitely comes to mind. He’s had long-term relationships with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie, as well as ex Kourtney Kardashian, but the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also had a handful of other romantic relationships in between, including his most recent relationship with former girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Scott’s dating history also includes actress Bella Thorne, celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli and model Bella Banos. Prior to settling down with Amelia in late 2020, the Talentless founder and Sofia had whirlwind romance.

On May 21, 2020, a source confirmed to Life & Style that Sofia and Scott decided to “take some time apart” following his brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility. Days later, on May 27, the couple called it quits for good after nearly three years together … well, sort of.

“Scott and Sofia are giving love another shot. They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style less than two months after their breakup.

“Scott is working on himself so they don’t want to jump into a full-blown relationship or anything like that,” the insider added. “They’re taking baby steps, and are spending time together and seeing where it goes.”

Scott and Sofia first sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted together on the 4th of July. “They missed being around each other,” the source explained. “It’s one of those ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ situations.” The two broke up again in mid-August.

In between all the Sofia drama, it briefly appeared as though the Flip It Like Disick producer and Kourtney were giving their relationship another chance. The former flames, who share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — spent a lot of time together and even shared a few flirty exchanges on Instagram.

However, things seemingly stayed platonic between them. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again,” In Touch previously reported. “That’s not something she’s ready to embrace.”

Kourtney is now dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. An insider told Life & Style the Poosh founder’s hot romance with the musician has caused tension with Scott, and the coparents have been “secretly clashing for a while” behind closed doors.

