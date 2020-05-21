It’s over (for now). Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are “taking some time apart” following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s short rehab stint, a source tells Life & Style. Us Weekly was the first to report the couple was “on a break” on Thursday, May 21.

The reality star, 36, and model, 21, are stepping back from their almost three-year romance “until Scott straightens himself out more,” Us Weekly’s source says. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie Instagram

Scott checked himself into a Colorado treatment facility on April 28 to seek treatment for emotional issues over the death of his parents. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed three months later. “The deaths were devastating to him,” an additional source told Life & Style, so he “needs time to process his feelings.” He left the treatment center shortly after photos emerged online of him at the facility. Scott previously went to rehab for alcohol abuse in 2015.

Sofia was supportive of Scott’s choice to get help. The up-and-coming actress and Kourtney Kardashian actually “urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on,” an insider explained to Life & Style.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The last time Scott and Sofia were seen together was during a beach day in Malibu on April 24 with their Dachshund, Hershula. The model was photographed wearing a casual, beige sweatsuit and chatting on the phone while sipping on a glass of wine. The Flip It Like Disick star was nearby kicking up sand as he rode around on a bike.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

A separate insider previously told Life & Style that quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic was a big change for their relationship. “They’re definitely not used to spending this much time together without Sofia’s friends or Sofia going back and forth to [dad] Lionel [Richie] or her mom’s house,” the source explained. “They’re used to having a full house of friends, personal trainers, etc … and just a lot of chaos.”

However, the change in routine had “taken a toll” on the dad-of-three, another source expressed to Us Weekly. Scott was “doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy” when the quarantine first started back in March. Sadly, the downtime “brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”