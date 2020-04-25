Our favorite couple strikes again! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted enjoying some time on an empty beach in Malibu with a friend on April 24, clearly attempting to take in some fresh air amid quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The dynamic duo even brought along their beloved Dachshund puppy, Hershula.

In the photos, Sofia, 21, could be seen rocking a beige set of sweats and a wine glass in hand as she chatted on the phone with her dog following close behind. At one point, she sat down in a beach chair near a friend while she continued her phone call. Scott, 36, was spotted riding bikes on the beach with the same pal while the model and their dog did their thing.

An insider told Life & Style exclusively that the longtime couple has been enjoying their isolation time with one another. “They’re both so appreciative to be healthy and have each other during this,” the source gushed. “There is zero drama in their relationship right now.”

Believe it or not, having so much alone time is a bit of an adjustment for the pair. “They’re definitely not used to spending this much time together without Sofia’s friends or Sofia going back and forth to [dad] Lionel [Richie] or her mom’s house,” the insider explained. “They’re used to having a full house of friends, personal trainers, etc … and just a lot of chaos.”

“They’re having dinner together, lunch and breakfast every day. They spend time watching movies together and just talking one-on-one, which is not normal for them,” the source detailed their day-to-day. “They’re swimming a lot, looking for new properties to buy — it’s Scott’s passion — and cooking a lot like everyone else … trying to just be in the moment and not think too much about the future.”

At the end of the day, it seems as though the social distancing period is going to be a positive influence on their tight bond. “They’ve slowed down so much that I think that when this is over, they may appreciate each other more than they did before,” the insider assured.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Scott and Sofia on the beach together in Malibu!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.