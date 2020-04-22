When it comes to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship, the couple seems to be thriving while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They’ve slowed down so much that I think that when this is over, they may appreciate each other more than they did before,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Being the power duo that they are, the Flip it Like Disick star, 36, and the model, 21, usually always keep busy. “They’re used to having a full house of friends, personal trainers, etc … and just a lot of chaos,” the insider adds, which is why their time alone now has been so crucial to the relationship.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

In fact, they’ve been bonding more lately. “They’re having dinner together, lunch and breakfast every day,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “They spend time watching movies together and just talking one-on-one, which is not normal for them.”

Scott and Sofia, who began dating in 2017, are benefitting from the quarantine and looking at the bright side of things. “They’re both so appreciative to be healthy and have each other during this,” a third insider exclusively shared with Life & Style. “There is zero drama in their relationship right now.”

While most of their time now is spent alone, they do get some company — from Scott and Kourtney Kardashian‘s children, that is. Though social distancing is in full-effect, the mom of three believes it’s important for “the kids have to see their dad,” a fourth source exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

“[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia [Richie] are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two,” the insider added.

We’re glad everyone is doing OK!

Reporting by Kara Feigeles

