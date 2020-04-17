Things couldn’t be better for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie as they quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They’re both so appreciative to be healthy and have each other during this,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “There is zero drama in their relationship right now.”

In addition to spending time with Sofia, Scott also gets to see his three children. His ex Kourtney Kardashian “knows that the kids have to see their dad,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style. “[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Fortunately, the kids approve of Sofia — especially P. “Penelope loves hanging out with her daddy’s girlfriend,” a separate source exclusively divulged to Life & Style in January. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left. It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

Additionally, the blonde beauty can’t get enough of Penelope. “Sofia simply adores Penelope,” the third insider continued. “She and Scott were in Aspen and Sofia spent as much time with Penelope as possible. They shopped and played silly games, but the highlight was hitting the bunny slopes together.”

Naturally, Scott loves how well the kids and his lady get along. “He’s seen how amazing she is with his children,” a fourth source exclusively shared with Life & Style. “They just adore her, and there’s not a doubt in his mind that she’ll make a fantastic mother.”

Sofia’s loved ones are also all for the relationship, including her mom, Diane Alexander. “I love him!” she exclusively told Life & Style. “We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy. He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

It helps that Diane trusts her daughter’s instinct. “She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong,” she shared. “Sofia means wisdom.”

We can totally see it!

Reporting by Kara Feigeles