Family approved! Sofia Richie’s mom, Diane Alexander, fully supports her daughter’s relationship with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick. “I love him!” the former dancer, 52, exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy,” Diane adds of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

Scott, 36, shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. While the former flames are undoubtedly successful coparents, Sofia, 21, helps out as well.

“She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sophia means wisdom,” Diane explains. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

Sofia’s wisdom and “old soul,” as Diane describes it, has made her an official member of the Kar-Jenner bunch. She and Kourtney “are in a good place,” a source revealed to Life & Style in early January, adding that there’s “no tension” between the up-and-coming actress and Poosh.com founder.

“Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left,” the insider assured at the time. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.” With things going so well on the homefront, it’s only a matter of time before the A-list lovebirds take things to the next level. (Or should we say down the aisle?)

“Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” a separate source told Life & Style in December 2019. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

How sweet! Let the wedding planning commence.

