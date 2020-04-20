Quality time! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are “getting closer” while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re definitely not used to spending this much time together without Sofia’s friends or Sofia going back and forth to [dad] Lionel [Richie] or her mom’s house.”

Like many people, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and 21-year-old model’s routine has been shaken up by current world events, but they’re making the most of it. “They’re having dinner together, lunch and breakfast every day. They spend time watching movies together and just talking one-on-one, which is not normal for them,” explains the source.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Between glittering events and their hectic work schedules, the A-list couple is probably not used to being home so much, but they’ve found other ways to occupy their time. “They’re swimming a lot, looking for new properties to buy — it’s Scott’s passion — and cooking a lot like everyone else,” says the insider. During such a stressful time, the pair are “trying to just be in the moment and not think too much about the future.”

Since they’re getting closer, their romance is in a great place, a source previously dished to Life & Style. “They’re both so appreciative to be healthy and have each other during this,” the insider said. “There is zero drama in their relationship right now.”

While Sofia is staying close to home, Scott is still seeing his three kids. The Flip It Like Disick star’s ex Kourtney Kardashian “knows that the kids have to see their dad,” the insider previously told Life & Style. “[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two.” The coparents only live a few miles apart, so it sounds like they’re sticking to their usual schedule.

The bikini model has seemingly been very active on social media and opened up about how she’s handling everything. “Taking this time to be still, reflect, put things into perspective, grow, be appreciative and manifest,” the starlet wrote on Instagram on March 18. “We will get through this together, praying for all.”

Keep going strong, you two!