How fun! Scott Disick took to Instagram on Thursday, April 16, to share a photo of his two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign Disick, enjoying some time poolside, and it’s pretty clear how close they are.

“My loves,” the 36-year-old captioned the snap of P and Reign acting silly. Fans couldn’t help but comment on their adorable interaction. “Twins,” wrote one person. “[They are] the cutest kids ever,” wrote a second follower. Of course, there were also some comments about Reign’s awesome tresses. “Hair goals!” commented a third follower. “Love his hair,” a fourth fan replied.

Over the years, Scott and ex Kourtney Kardashian have received backlash over the length of their youngest son’s gorgeous locks. Often times, they’ve gracefully clapped back at the haters.

On April 13, Kourtney slammed a troll referencing one of her iconic lines from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The hater commented, “Bruh, cut your son’s hair. SMH.” Kourt replied, “Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise … ABCDEFG.”

If you’re wondering what exactly the 40-year-old reality star meant when she mentioned those letters, it’s something she made up, which has gone viral on TikTok recently.

It stemmed from a conversation Scott and Kourtney had prior to their split in 2015. “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Scott asked Kourtney at the time. “ABCDEFG … I have to go,” the brunette beauty replied. “What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG’ mean?!” he asked her. “It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over,” she told him. LOL. We love it.

Though Scott and Kourtney haven’t been an item for years, they have a good relationship. The Poosh.com founder and Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, even get along well, too.

“[They] are in a good place,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in January about Kourt and Sofia’s relationship. “There’s no tension between them.”

The best part is the kids love their dad’s lady as well. “Penelope loves hanging out with her daddy’s girlfriend,” the insider revealed at the time. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left. It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

Good for them!