Long Hair, Don’t Care! Reign Disick’s Moments Will Make Your Heart Burst

There’s no denying that Reign Disick is one of the cutest Kar-Jenner kids. The youngest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 5 on December 14 and has had so many adorable moments in his short life. From precious snuggles with mom to unforgettable times with dad — Reign holds a very special place in the family.

Kourtney and Scott have two older children — Mason and Penelope — and they seem to be savoring every moment while Reign is still little. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo even told his mom that he’s “magical,” and we have to agree. Of course, one of the most standout physical traits of their youngest is his long hair. The reality stars are very used to parent shamers encouraging them to chop his hair but truly DGAF what they have to say.

“‘You feel me smooooove.’ Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks,” Kourtney captioned an adorable video of her son crossing the monkey bars at the playground on December 1.

Kourtney and Scott split for good in 2016, but they continue to remain extremely close as coparents. The reasoning is to simply keep their family’s lives as stable as possible. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the Talentless founder explained to Us Weekly in June. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

Scott has been dating Sofia Richie for two years and the kids “adore” her, a source divulged exclusively to Life & Style. “Sofia’s great with Mason, Penelope and Reign,” the insider said. They also added, “She’d never try to replace Kourtney as mom.”

Kourtney is here for the civilness between her and Scott. “I feel like I show a message too, of, like, parents can get along and work together,” she admitted on the Today show in February. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing, it’s nice, too.”

It looks like their work has paid off because their kids seem so happy. Keep scrolling to see some of Reign’s cutest moments!