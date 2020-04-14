Kourtney Kardashian Slams a Troll Who Says Her Son Reign Needs a Haircut: ‘Most Gorgeous Hair on Earth’

Some people really need a hobby. On Monday, April 13, Kourtney Kardashian was forced to defend her youngest son, Reign Disick, after a troll made an unnecessary remark about his looks. “Bruh, cut your son’s hair. SMH,” the hater commented on a sweet Easter post shared by the Poosh.com founder.

Naturally, Kourtney, 40, wasn’t going to let that fly. “Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise … ABCDEFG,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back, referencing her iconic standoff with ex Scott Disick.

As it happens, the KUWTK scene has gone viral on TikTok and even family members like Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are joining in on the fun. “So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Scott asked at the time. “ABCDEFG … I have to go,” Kourtney replied. “What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG’ mean?!” the Talentless founder, 36, inquired.

“It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over,” the mother of three clarified. “Is that a real phrase?! If you say ‘ABCDEFG?'” Scott asked. “‘G’ … goodbye!” Kourtney concluded. Needless to say, it’s a pretty effective way to end a conversation — and of course, Kourtney’s fans agree. “You tell ‘em, girl! ‘G’ … goodbye!” one fan wrote in her defense. “LMAO. This was the perfect response, Kourtney,” added another.

“Honestly, I’ve been saying this to people for days now. It works,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “I’m going to need a shirt with ‘ABCDEFG’ on it, like, now.” Unfortunately, that was hardly the first time Kourtney has dealt with mommy-shamers.

In fact, in December 2019, the California native addressed Reign’s long hair for the first time. “Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks,” Kourtney captioned an adorable video of Reign, 5, playing in the park.

You’re right about that, Kourt! Reign’s hair is totally enviable.

