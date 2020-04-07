Too funny! Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, took to TikTok on Monday, April 6, to recreate a hilarious scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The makeup mogul, 22, and famous momager, 64, used a soundbite from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s iconic “ABCDEFG” exchange.

“So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Kris, playing the role of Lord Disick, mouthed. “ABCDEFG … I have to go,” Kylie, playing the role of the Poosh.com founder, replied.

“What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG’ mean?!” Scott asked. “It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over,” Kourtney replied. In this instance, Kylie decided to take a swig of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle to complete the video.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Unfortunately, Kris and the youngest Kar-Jenner cut their TikTok a bit short. The entire conversation on the beloved reality series was longer. “Is that a real phrase?! If you say ‘ABCDEFG’? Scott inquired. “‘G’ … goodbye!” Kourtney concluded.

Even if the duo decided to rewrite history — or they just ran out of time — we appreciate Kris and Kylie keeping us entertained during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. As it happens, Kylie is a total pro when it comes to having fun at home thanks to the nine months she spent carrying her daughter, Stormi Webster.

“When I was pregnant, by the way, the reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house,” the L.A. native explained during an Instagram Story on March 19. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Now it looks like Kylie is adding making TikTok videos to the list! We can’t wait to see more.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!