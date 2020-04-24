Courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Hot girl summer vibes! Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Thursday, April 23, to show off her amazing curves in a black bikini. Despite the fact that the 25-year-old is quarantining, she seems to be making the best of it.

“You wanna be my main squeeze baby don’t ya,” she captioned the photos, referring to The Notorious B.I.G. and Junior M.A.F.I.A’s “Get Money” lyrics. Naturally, fans couldn’t help but compliment the rapper. “All natural beauty. Yes,” commented one person. “Body goals!” replied a second follower. “Stunning,” wrote another. We agree!

Despite the fact that Megan is staying positive amid the coronavirus pandemic, like many, she’s looking forward to when it comes to an end. “Wow, I can’t wait to be back in the house with my team,” she captioned a video of her dancing with them. “Like this doesn’t even feel normal LOL.”

Hopefully, she’s staying busy by connecting with friends, such as Jordyn Woods. The two share a very tight bond and have seemingly gotten closer. Jordyn even told Life & Style exclusively that she’d “love” to make a workout video with Megan at some point. “We haven’t filmed anything yet,” the 22-year-old said in December 2019 about the fan-requested collab. “We both have our busy schedules, but hopefully we can make some time to do it.”

When Megan isn’t focusing on fitness and music, she’s all about school. The brunette beauty is studying health administration at Texas Southern University. Because of her hectic lifestyle, she takes online courses.

Despite the fact that she’s well off, she is keen on getting her college degree. “I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As,” she told Marie Claire in an interview published on April 6. “I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music. When you really want to do something, you’re really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.”

She’s so inspiring!