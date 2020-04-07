It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Rapper Megan Thee Stallion finally participated in the viral “Savage” challenge and naturally, her moves didn’t disappoint. The 25-year-old bombshell danced to her hit single rocking Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Definitely an appropriate choice of attire, if you ask us!

The challenge was first made popular by dancers on TikTok — like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae — but nowadays, everyone is joining in on the fun. Basically, you dance along to the chorus of Megan’s “Savage” track: “I’m a savage (yeah)/ Classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah)/ Sassy, moody, nasty (hey, hey, yeah)/ Acting stupid, what’s happening? Bitch (whoa, whoa)/ What’s happening? Bitch (whoa, whoa)/ I’m a savage, yeah.”

Of course, after Megan posted her rendition of the dance, fans couldn’t help but gush over the video. “OK, hottie,” commented Jordyn Woods’ mom, Elizabeth Woods, along with two heart emojis. “I actually can’t stop watching this. You are perfect, girl” added a fan.

“Hot girl Meg forever,” a second user chimed in, while a third echoed, “How are you even real? So fire!” Unfortunately, a handful of people took issue with Megan’s bra size. “Love you, Meg. But that bra is too little, baby girl,” one person commented. “Love it, but somebody get this baby the right bra size,” added another.

As it stands, the Texas native has yet to clap back at any of the negativity, but that doesn’t mean she has any issue defending herself. In February, an intimate video of Megan and fellow artist G-Eazy began to circulate. In the clip, the “No Limit” rapper, 30, was kissing her face while the pair seemed to be lying in bed.

After romance rumors quickly began to spread online, Megan decided to shut it down. “LOL, alright now, y’all got all y’all jokes out, but I am not f–king G-Eazy,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

See? She really is a savage.

