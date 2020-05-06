Sending a message? Sofia Richie shared a powerful excerpt from Glennon Doyle’s Untamed about healing following her boyfriend Scott Disick’s early return from rehab. The up-and-coming actress, 21, didn’t caption her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 6, but instead, let the author’s words speak for themselves.

Part of the book’s epilogue read: “Are you sick? Are you healed? Are you lost? Are you found?” Sofia’s post comes just days after Scott, 36, checked out of a rehabilitation facility in Colorado after less than a week’s stay.

On Monday, May 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ the Talentless founder wasn’t seeking treatment for substance abuse issues with alcohol and cocaine, as previously reported.

Scott entered treatment to deal with his “past traumas,” more specifically the sudden death of his mother, Bonnie Disick, in 2013, followed by the death of his father, Jeffrey Disick, three months later.

Now that the reality TV personality is back in Los Angeles, Sofia is doing everything she can to support Scott. The model is “very patient” with him and “saw that he was struggling,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. Scott’s ex and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, also encouraged him to seek help.

“[Sofia and Kourtney] both urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on and it took a lot of guts for him to go,” the insider said. “He thought that him doing it now would be the right time because his work has, of course, slowed down and he has much more free time.”

While Scott has been in and out of rehab since 2015, his family “didn’t suspect” his emotional issues were “this bad,” a separate source told In Touch.



“Most of the family thought he was doing fine,” the insider admitted, adding that Scott “definitely has a lot of demons, and he doesn’t let a lot of people into his private world.”

