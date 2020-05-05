Through thick and thin. Sofia Richie “is not going to leave” boyfriend Scott Disick’s side following his brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility to deal with emotional issues, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Sofia is very patient with Scott and she saw that he was struggling.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s ex Kourtney Kardashian also encouraged Scott, 36, to seek help. “[Sofia and Kourtney] both urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on and it took a lot of guts for him to go,” the insider says. “He thought that him doing it now would be the right time because his work has, of course, slowed down and he has much more free time.”

On Monday, May 4, Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ the Talentless founder entered treatment to work on his “past traumas,” namely the sudden death of his mother, Bonnie Disick, in 2013, followed by the death of his father, Jeffrey Disick, three months later.

“Sofia told him she’d be home waiting for him as soon as he got back. Of course, she didn’t know he’d be back right away,” explains the source. Instead of completing a standard 30 or 60-day program, Scott returned home to Los Angeles after less than a week. “Now that he is with Sofia, she is going to help him as much as she can, and her mom, [Diane Alexander], who loves Scott has offered to help, as well. Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not,” assures the insider.

The A-list pair, who got together in September 2017, have faced backlash over the years for their 15-year age difference. “His friends and some of the Kardashians would rather he’s with someone a little older, maybe someone who could take care of him more … but, the truth is, Sofia does whatever she can for Scott,” adds the source.

The father of three “loves Sofia, too” and “she’s the first person who is going to make sure he talks to someone,” the insider noted. The up-and-coming-actress, 21, plans to occupy Scott with activities like “cooking and swimming” in order to keep his “mind off of the sadness that comes with him being alone with his thoughts.”

Scott’s history of addiction has been well documented on KUWTK over the years, dating back to 2015. “I realize my issues are bigger than me and I’m ready to truly remedy this struggle [which] I continue to battle,” he said in a statement at the time after checking into the Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica.

Although this is Scott’s first known rehab stint since settling down with Sofia, it’s clear she’s supporting her man.

