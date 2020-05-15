Living life. Sofia Richie was spotted hiking with friends in Los Angeles following her boyfriend, Scott Disick, leaving rehab. The model looked low-key for her socially-distant outing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old was cozy in a black Madd Honeys sweatsuit and Yeezy sneakers. She kept most of her face covered as she tied a blue bandana around her mouth and nose and wore large sunglasses. Sofia didn’t arrive at the trail alone, she had her and Scott’s dog, Hershula, in tow for the walk. She and her three pals seemed to be loving the fresh air, and one of her male companions even held Hersh’s leash for a bit.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly checked into a Colorado rehab facility on April 28 for emotional issues. His lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ at the time that Scott was “working on his past traumas. In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later.” However, the reality star reportedly checked out the following week.

Sofia and the rest of the Kardashian family have remained hush-hush about Scott’s rehab stint, but an insider exclusively told Life & Style his longtime girlfriend of two years “is not going to leave” him. Besides hanging out with her dad, Lionel Richie, the bikini model has flown under the radar as of late.

“Sofia is very patient with Scott, and she saw that he was struggling,” said the source, while noting the blonde beauty and Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian were big advocates of him going back to rehab.

“[Sofia and Kourtney] both urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on and it took a lot of guts for him to go,” continued the insider. “He thought that him doing it now would be the right time because his work has, of course, slowed down and he has much more free time.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie Instagram

The influencer assured her beau she would be “home waiting” for him when he returned, and even her family is on board. “Now that he is with Sofia, she is going to help him as much as she can, and her mom, [Diane Alexander], who loves Scott has offered to help, as well. Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not,” the insider noted.

It looks like Sofia took some well-deserved time for herself with good friends. Keep scrolling to see her latest outing!