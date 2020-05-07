Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Not only is Sofia Richie gorgeous, but she’s also a witty, sarcastic queen. The 21-year-old shared a stunning makeup-free selfie along with a super relatable message. “Thursdays are … exciting,” she captioned the bored-looking Instagram photo posted on May 7.

It looks like the model is trying her best to stay busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was quarantining with boyfriend Scott Disick —who recently decided to check himself into rehab to deal with emotional trauma of losing his parents, but checked out in less than a week.

Sofia is determined to support her beau, 36. She “is not going to leave” him, a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Sofia told him she’d be home waiting for him as soon as he got back. Of course, she didn’t know he’d be back right away. Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not.”

The Flip It Like Disick star has been struggling with his mental health for years. His issues became more prominent when his parents passed away in 2013 and 2014. Luckily, he has a strong support system that only wants what’s best for him. That includes ex and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. “[Sofia and Kourtney] both urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on and it took a lot of guts for him to go,” the insider added.

Sofia’s mom, Diane Alexander, is also interested in Scott’s well-being. “Now that he is with Sofia, she is going to help him as much as she can, and her mom, who loves Scott, has offered to help, as well,” the source continued.

Diane is all for her daughter’s relationship with the reality star. “We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy,” she exclusively told Life & Style in March. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

The mom of two also added that she trusts Sofia. “She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong,” she said.

We hope Scott is feeling better!

