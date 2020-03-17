Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Missing her mama! Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Monday, March 16, to share a rare throwback photo with mom Diane Alexander. “Yin and Yang,” the 21-year-old model captioned the sweet snapshot.

In the picture, Sofia is rocking a black form-fitting jumpsuit and sticking her tongue out, while Diane, 52, is wearing a red strapless dress and mimicking her daughter’s facial expression. In the background, it looks like there’s a spread of roses, champagne and cupcakes.

Considering Scott Disick’s longtime girlfriend is currently social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, we suspect Sofia is trying to remember happier times! We don’t blame you, girl.

Normally, the up-and-coming actress would be spending time with her family and 36-year-old beau. After all, Diane is a big champion of Scott. “I love him!” the former dancer exclusively told Life & Style.

“We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy,” Diane continued. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

Courtesy of Diane Alexander/Instagram

The Talentless founder shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. While Scott and the Poosh.com have learned to successfully coparent, Sofia has become an integral part of their everyday lives.

Diane attributes Sofia’s bond with the Kar-Jenner bunch to a number of things. “She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” she explained. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

Sofia sounds like a keeper if you ask us! In fact, even Kourtney would agree. Diane reveals that her daughter and the KUWTK star are “in a healthy place,” adding, “To me, everything’s really good. It’s very well-adjusted in my eyes, all of it.”

Here’s hoping we get to see the famous, blended family spend some more time together soon enough!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!