Social distancing at its finest! Sofia Richie is staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, she’s showing off her gorgeous house on Instagram. First, the 21-year-old model gave fans a peek of her living room while doing an at-home workout.

Sofia then followed up with a picture of the space, writing, “Read and more reading.” Considering Scott Disick’s girlfriend recently purchased a number of new novels — including Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic, An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, and two Eckhart Tolle books called The Power of Now and A New Earth — we suspect she’s set for the next few days, at the very least.

Of course, we have to mention Sofia’s gorgeous, beachy decor. The up-and-coming actress has a painting of the ocean above her marble fireplace, as well as photo books of the Hamptons, Saint Barthélemy and Palm Beach on her coffee table.

Unfortunately, none of Sofia’s Stories included her longtime beau. However, we’re certain that she and Scott, 36, are stronger than ever — and that includes approval from their respective families. In fact, Sofia’s mom, Diane Alexander, is a big of the Talentless founder. “I love him!” the former dancer, 52, exclusively told Life & Style.

“We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy,” Diane said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

Scott, 36, shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Diane insisted that her daughter and the Poosh.com founder “are in a healthy place,” despite any rumors to the contrary. “To me, everything’s really good,” Lionel Richie’s ex explained. “It’s very well-adjusted in my eyes, all of it.”

Here’s hoping the happy, blended family is spending some quality time together during these uncertain times … in their gorgeous homes, obviously.

