Beauty and brains! Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 9, to share her “new reads” with fans. Unsurprisingly, the model’s taste in literature is as stellar as her taste in fashion and men. (Hi, Scott Disick.)

Sofia’s book haul included five novels. However, we could only make out four titles from the snapshot. Girl, hit us up with that fifth title, please. The up-and-coming actress, 21, purchased Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic, An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, and two Eckhart Tolle books called The Power of Now and A New Earth.

Based on these titles, we suspect Sofia is looking for some inspiration and guidance in her life. Take Big Magic, for example. For starters, it’s a self-help book. Secondly, it’s broken into six categories: courage, enchantment, permission, persistence, trust and divinity. Ultimately, it teaches readers how to pursue their passions without hesitation and fear.

Considering Sofia is looking to venture into the world of acting, Big Magic seems like the perfect read for her! “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” Sofia told Entertainment Tonight in early February.

“The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” Sofia continued, adding that she’s “excited” about the “big things” happening in her life. The California native also admitted that growing up with famous relatives Lionel and Nicole Richie sometimes made her feel “stuck in everyone’s shadow.” However, she knows it’s her time to shine now!

“I’m very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I’ve kind of navigated into my lane and it’s been great for me,” Sofia expressed.

Keep thriving, Sof! Here’s hoping you can get some more reading done on set.

