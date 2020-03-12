No bad blood! Sofia Richie’s mom, Diane Alexander, exclusively tells Life & Style that her daughter and Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian are “in a healthy place,” despite rumors to the contrary.

“To me, everything’s really good,” adds the former dancer, 52. “It’s very well-adjusted in my eyes, all of it.” Beyond Sofia and Kourtney’s burgeoning friendship, the 21-year-old model’s relationship with Scott, 36, is better than ever — in large part to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star living a calmer lifestyle.

“I’ve heard, ‘Oh, Scott used to party and stuff,’ Diane recalls. “I’ve never seen any alcohol there [at their home], ever. He has a beautiful wine room and it’s empty, I’m like, ‘Just a bottle of red? Nothing’.” Currently, Sofia resides with the Talentless founder in Calabasas, California. “She’s been on her own since she was 18,” Lionel Richie’s ex reveals. “She’s so independent, she’s been taking care of herself. I’m so proud of her.”

Diane’s admiration doesn’t end with Sofia, though. The Forget Paris alum is a big fan of Scott. “I love him!” she assures. “We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy. He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

Scott, 36, shares children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with Kourtney, 40, and while they have always successfully coparented, Sofia has gotten more involved in recent months. “Sofia’s great with Mason, Penelope and Reign,” a source revealed to Life & Style in November 2019. “They adore her.”

That said, the up-and-coming actress is always respectful of the Poosh.com founder and the relationship she has with her children. “Sofia would never try to replace Kourtney as a mom,” the insider assured. Diane believes that to be true, as well.

“She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” the mother of two explains. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

No wonder why everyone in the Kar-Jenner bunch is so accepting of Sofia — she’s the best!

