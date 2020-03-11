It’s all love here! Sofia Richie‘s mom, Diane Alexander, tells Life & Style exclusively that she adores her daughter’s second family: the Kardashian-Jenners. “They are great people, they are sweet, they’re hard-working, who doesn’t want a family that tight?” the 52-year-old gushes. “What’s the negative? I have nothing bad to ever say about them.”

That being said, the former dancer doesn’t spend much of her time binge-watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I don’t watch it, I don’t watch any of that, I watch HGTV and that’s it, I’m all about home stuff,” Diane explains. “But I’ve known them since they were little [the Kardashians].”

CRFashionBook/Heji Shin/MEGA

It’s sweet to see how deep the bond between the families goes … especially since Sof’s crew is totally smitten with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, as well. “I love him! We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy. And he’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that,” she reveals about her daughter’s longtime partner, 36. “He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.”

It makes sense the 21-year-old would have a connection with someone so mature. “She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise. She knows right from wrong, Sofia means wisdom,” her mama explains. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.'”

At the end of the day, the influencer babe is clearly all about following her heart. “Sofia says she was raised in the industry and doesn’t need anyone to protect her,” an insider told LS exclusively in September 2019. “She’s no dummy and knows how to handle herself.”

In fact, she and her man don’t give in to the haters — whether they’re family or fans. “They actually laugh over people saying that they have nothing in common or she’s too immature for him because she’s the one who takes care of him!” another source told LS in April 2019. “Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore.”

We’re glad to see Sof’s mama is spreading the love!