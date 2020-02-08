Sometimes, you just want your mama. Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Stories to share a special meal made by her mother, Diane Alexander, on February 7 — and needless to say, the dinner looked totally delish. Who doesn’t love when mom cooks?

“I love when my mommy makes me dinner,” the blonde beauty wrote over a photo of an epic and hearty salad, tagging her mom’s Instagram on the post as well.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Sofia was leaning on her mama during this small bout of drama that’s started brewing recently. Sofia quietly unfollowed boyfriend Scott Disick‘s ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram on February 6 … and it didn’t stay quiet. After fan uproar, the blonde beauty refollowed her the next day, but it definitely was an odd move all around.

That being said, Sofia does just love hanging out with mom. She, her mom and brother Miles Richie went and got tattoos together back in December 2019. The trio got a matching set of Chinese symbols for “moon” and Miles, 25, even noted in his Instagram Stories that it was his mom’s first piece of ink.

Back in September 2019, Sof and her mom were spotted hand in hand grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles, which was totally mommy-daughter date goals. Before that, the influencer liveblogged her 2019 Mother’s Day on her Instagram Stories with the woman who gave her life.

“Mom and daughter cook day,” Sofia captioned the first cute snap of her 50-year-old parent browsing the produce aisle before they brought home their ingredients to cook. “Cake, cake, cake, cake, cake,” she captioned the second picture with an A+ Rihanna reference.

Even though the model’s mama likes spending time with her, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that she’s not one hundred percent into her daughter’s longtime boyfriend, 36. “Sofia’s mother and brother are not huge fans of Scott,” the insider claimed. “They think Sofia is too young to be in such a serious, committed relationship.”

Either way, it seems as though these two have an unbreakable bond. You know what they say — like mother, like daughter!