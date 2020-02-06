Could it be that Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian had a falling out? Well, considering the 21-year-old blonde beauty recently unfollowed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, on Instagram, it’s quite possible.

Sofia first followed Kourtney in September 2019. Meanwhile, Kourt never followed back. For the time being, the model still follows other family members of the Kar-Jenners clan, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Sofia suddenly unfollowing Kourtney came as a surprise, especially because the two seemed to have become good friends. Since Sofia is dating Scott Disick, she’s spent a lot of time with his three kids, whom he shares with Kourt. So, it was inevitable that they would cross paths. The two blew fans’ minds away when they vacationed together with Scott in Mexico in December 2018, proving they can make anything work.

Up until early January 2020, everything seemed peachy as ever between Sofia and the Poosh founder. They “are in a good place,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “There’s no tension between them.” Regardless of where they stand now, they shouldn’t worry too much about things being awkward. Besides, it looks like Sofia will be seeing less of Kourt after she revealed she won’t appear on KUWTK anymore.

Sofia even gets along great with Kourtney’s mini-me — Penelope Disick. “Penelope loves hanging out with her daddy’s girlfriend,” the insider noted. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left. It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

P isn’t the only one who has a tight bond with Sofia — Kylie, 22, does, too! Kylie and Sofia basically act like siblings. We’re sure being close in age definitely helps. “Kylie’s sisters tend to ‘yes’ her, so she started going to Sofia for advice and very quickly Kylie was really surprised by how much they had in common,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style. “Don’t forget that Sofia grew up in a famous household, too. And, she has a famous sister, too, and she understands — even if it’s on a smaller level — everything that Kylie is going through. Now they’re like sisters — they share clothes and style tips and just genuinely like hanging out with each other.”

Hopefully, Kourtney and Sofia can reach that place too!