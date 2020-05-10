Getting in some family time! Sofia Richie was spotted hanging out with dad Lionel Richie on May 8, just after boyfriend Scott Disick returned home from his short rehab stint in Colorado. “When @lionelrichie happens to be listening to your song in the next lane over,” songwriter Freddy Wexler wrote over a photo of the model, 21, driving the music legend, 70, around on his Instagram Story.

Though it seems she’s spending time with family, an insider told Life & Style exclusively the blonde beauty has no plans to leave her longtime boyfriend amid his attempt to deal with his emotional issues. “Sofia is very patient with Scott and she saw that he was struggling,” the source explained on May 5.

Instagram

On May 4, Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ the house-flipper entered treatment to work on his “past traumas,” most notably mother Bonnie Disick’s sudden death in 2013, followed only three months later by the death of his father, Jeffrey Disick. Instead of embarking on a typical 30 or 60-day program, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular arrived back in Los Angeles in less than a week.

Both the Los Angeles native and Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, “urged” the Talentless founder, 36, to seek treatment and “deal with his issues head-on,” the insider said. “He thought that him doing it now would be the right time because his work has, of course, slowed down and he has much more free time.”

“Sofia told him she’d be home waiting for him as soon as he got back. Of course, she didn’t know he’d be back right away,” the source added.

This isn’t Scott’s first time checking into a facility. His history of addiction has been featured on KUWTK, dating back to 2015 when he checked into the Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica. “I realize my issues are bigger than me and I’m ready to truly remedy this struggle [which] I continue to battle,” he said at the time.

This time around, Scott has the support of his girlfriend and her family. “Now that he is with Sofia, she is going to help him as much as she can, and her mom, [Diane Alexander], who loves Scott has offered to help, as well,” the insider revealed. “Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not.”

It’s good to have family close at a time like this.