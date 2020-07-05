Together again? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted reuniting for lunch at Nobu followed by a 4th of July party in Malibu, less than two months after their split in May.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the former flames could be seen walking on the beach together. The 21-year-old rocked a black and white sports bra and high-waisted khakis with a face mask, while the Talentless founder, 37, donned a black T-shirt, shorts and hat.

According to the outlet, the pair arrived together in Scott’s Mercedes G-Wagon before making their way to the beach event.

Life & Style confirmed the longtime loves split after nearly three years together on May 27. Their breakup came just a month after the Flip It Like Disick star checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to address emotional trauma due to the sudden death of his parents. Mom Bonnie Disick died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later.

Scott checked out of the treatment center just days after arriving when photos of himself at the facility surfaced online. At the time, Sofia was dedicated to supporting her man in his recovery. “Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

Life & Style learned the duo, who started dating in September 2017, planned to “take some time apart” and go on a break on May 21 — just six days before their split. Ultimately, the model thought the breakup was “a good move for her and him,” a second source revealed. “She’s concentrating on her career, she really wants to act.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The twosome didn’t have any bad blood, though. Scott “truly only wants the best” for Sofia in the aftermath of the split, an additional insider explained. “She’s a great girl.”

However, according to Us Weekly, the former loves “have been staying in touch and texting since they split” — which might explain the decision to hang out for the holiday. “Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.”

Could this be the beginning of part two? It seems we’ll have to wait and see!