Amicable exes, indeed. Sofia Richie and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick “have been staying in touch and texting since they split” on May 27, an insider told Us Weekly. “Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, ” the source added, but “their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point.”

It’s no surprise to hear the former flames are still communicating after their bombshell breakup. The model, 21, and the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, started dating in September 2017 but they don’t seem to be harboring any negative sentiments toward one another.

“Sofia had a blast with Scott and will forever hold their time together as special,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively the same day as their split. When it comes to the KUWTK regular, he “truly only wants the best” for his former lady love. He “has no hard feelings,” a second insider assured. “She’s a great girl.”

The Instagram influencer actually thinks the separation is “a good move for her and him,” a third source revealed. “She’s concentrating on her career, she really wants to act.”

The blonde beauty revealed her desire to take to the big screen in February. Sofia told Entertainment Tonight at the time she had been holding back on getting into the acting scene for fear of failure but that 2020 was her year. She added she was “excited” for “big things” to come in her career. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play,” she said. “And I really, really enjoy it.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Scott and Sofia split just one month after the Talentless founder’s brief stint in a Colorado rehab center to deal with emotional trauma, namely unresolved feelings surrounding the sudden death of his parents. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and father Jeffrey Disick passed away three months later. He arrived for treatment on April 28 but checked out just days later after photos of himself inside the facility leaked.

Guess we’ll have to see what happens with these two!