Moving on. Scott Disick “truly only wants the best” for ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie following their split, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They had a good run, but it’s officially over.”

The Talentless founder, 37, and the up-and-coming actress, 21, began dating in September 2017. “It was her first real relationship,” notes the insider. “He honestly never thought it would last as long as it did.”

Despite their breakup, Scott “has no hard feelings,” the source assured. “She’s a great girl.” Rumblings of trouble in paradise began shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to manage his emotional issues.

Less than a week after Scott’s return, a separate source confirmed to Life & Style he and Sofia were “taking some time apart” to work on themselves. “It was Sofia’s decision.”

According to the insider, the model “tried to be there for Scott and still loves him, but at the end of the day, he can only help himself.” Ultimately, Sofia was “hoping” their break would be the “wake-up call” he needed.

While apart, Sofia “spent time with friends” whereas Scott began “leaning” on ex Kourtney Kardashian “for support,” a third source explained. “She’s helping him get back on the straight and narrow … he’s the father of her kids, and she’s vowed to stand by him on his road to recovery, as long as he continues working on himself.”

The Poosh.com founder, 41, dated Scott on-and-off for nine years, during which time they had three children together — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “She’s seen him go through troublesome times in the past and is one of the few people who gets him,” mused the insider.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Scott, Kourtney and their kids enjoyed a relaxing getaway to a luxe resort in Utah. On May 26, the family returned to Los Angeles to celebrate the Flip It Like Disick producer’s birthday with the rest of the Kar-Jenner bunch.

While neither party has commented on their split, Sofia is staying active on social media by posting photos of her meals and various quarantine activities. Here’s hoping she and Scott are both healing.

