Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Vitamin D, for the win! Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, to share a series of stunning photos from her day spent in the backyard. “Finally some sunshine,” the up-and-coming actress, 21, captioned her post.

In the first snapshot, Sofia posed for a sun-kissed selfie in front of her lemon tree. The following pictures featured her gorgeous backyard decor — including an outdoor eating area and several plants.

Needless to say, the California beauty has this whole quarantine thing on lock and of course, her followers agree. “You’re so beautiful!” one user gushed. “You look amazing. Such a pretty place,” added another.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

“That skin, though. You’re a stunner!” a third user chimed in, “I want some sunshine, too! Enjoy it, pretty girl.” Unfortunately, Sofia’s longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick, didn’t make an appearance in her little photo shoot. However, the A-list pair is definitely going strong!

So much so, Sofia’s mom, Diane Alexander, has given the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, her stamp of approval. “I love him!” the former dancer, 52, exclusively told Life & Style. “We all have our stuff [personal struggles], but he’s a really good guy.”

Diane also couldn’t help but gush over Scott’s parenting skills. The Talentless founder shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“He’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that,” Lionel Richie’s ex-wife expressed. “He’s home every night with them, homework, bedtime.” As it happens, Sofia helps out with Scott’s darling brood, too!

“She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise, she knows right from wrong. Sofia means wisdom,” Diane explained. “I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, just let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother.”

Beauty, brains and a picture-perfect backyard … Sofia Richie really has it all.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!