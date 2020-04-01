California dreaming. Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday. March 31, to give fans a peek at the gorgeous view from her house’s balcony at sunset.

First, the up-and-coming actress, 21, snapped a photo from her living room featuring a cotton candy sky in the distance, her coffee table covered in books and her dog, Hershula, whom she shares with boyfriend Scott Disick, resting on an armchair.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

In a second post, Sofia stepped out onto the balcony and aimed her camera at the sky. “Gratitude,” she wrote. Clearly, Sofia is embracing the social distancing lifestyle amid the coronavirus outbreak. As it happens, though, the model has always enjoyed keeping things low-key.

“Sofia, like [Scott’s ex] Kourtney [Kardashian], is a homebody and that’s what he likes most about her,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019. “Even though she’s young, she’s incredibly grounded and a stable force for him — which he needs.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Additionally, the insider assured that “Scott and Sofia are 100 percent planning their life together.” Well, considering Sofia has completely turned Scott’s life around, we don’t blame the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, for finally wanting to settle down.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” Scott expressed during a private interview on Flip It Like Disick. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things, you know, easier in my life.”

As for popping the big question? A separate source told Life & Style in December that Scott’s loved ones “wouldn’t be surprised” by a proposal this year. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

How exciting! We can’t wait to see these two go the distance.

