Happy birthday, Scott Disick! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 37 on Tuesday, May 26, and the Kardashians sent a slew of sweet messages to celebrate. From Kris Jenner to Kim Kardashian, the famous family is grateful to have the Lord in their life.

The Flip It Like Disick star spent a low-key birthday with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — while vacationing in Utah.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott is “leaning” on the Poosh founder, 41, “for support” after he and girlfriend Sofia Richie decided to take “some time apart,” an insider told Life & Style. The reality star and model’s break in their relationship after nearly three years of dating came on the heels of Scott leaving rehab for emotional issues at the end of April.

Prior to that, Scott and Sofia, 21, had been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “His demons were getting the better of him and issues he’d brushed under the rug caught up with him during self-isolation,” explained the source. “He’s still trying to come to terms with his parents’ death.” The New York native’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 and his dad, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later in January 2014.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Sofia “tried to be there for Scott and still loves him,” assured an additional insider, “but at the end of the day, he can only help himself. She’s hoping that taking a break will be the wake-up call he needs.”

Whether their uncoupling leads to a reconciliation or not, the Frankie’s bikini model holds no animosity toward her ex. “Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not,” the insider noted. “They have been together for a really long time.”

At the moment, Scott is “focusing on himself” and his kids. He may be starting a new year single, but he’s still surrounded by a lot of love. Keep scrolling to see his birthday wishes from the Kardashian family!