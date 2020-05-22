What went wrong? It was Sofia Richie’s “decision” to take a break from her nearly-three year relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The couple are “taking some time apart” after his brief stint in rehab.

The Talentless founder, 36, has been struggling in recent months. ”His demons were getting the better of him and issues he’d brushed under the rug caught up with him during self-isolation,” the insider explains.

In Early May, Scott checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility in an effort to better his mental health. “He’s still trying to come to terms with his parents’ deaths,” a second source reveals, referring to the reality TV personality’s mother, Bonnie Disick, who died in 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, who passed three months later.

“It was a one-two punch, one right after the other. He put on a tough-guy facade, he set his feelings aside and never fully coped with the emotions surrounding this major loss,” adds the source. “That’s why he’s still struggling with it.”

Sofia, 21, “tried to be there for Scott and still loves him,” assures an additional insider, “but at the end of the day, he can only help himself. She’s hoping that taking a break will be the wake-up call he needs.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

While Sofia and Scott, who began dating in September 2017, are on a break, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “leaning on” his ex Kourtney Kardashian “for support,” says the source.

“He is focusing on himself,” as well as his kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, all of whom he shares with the Poosh.com founder, 41. Sofia, on the other hand, is using the space to “spend time with friends.”

Although Sofia and Kourtney have had their differences in the past, a previous source revealed to Life & Style that the up-and-coming actress and California native both “urged” Scott to go to rehab and “deal with his issues head-on.”

At the time, Sofia promised “she’d be home waiting” for his return. However, the Flip It Like Disick producer came back to Los Angeles after less than a week, as opposed to the typical 30 or 60-day stay.

“Sofia just wants Scott to be healthy, whether she’s dating him or not,” the insider expressed. “They have been together for a really long time.”

