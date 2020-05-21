Not alone! Scott Disick is “leaning” on ex Kourtney Kardashian “for support” while he and girlfriend Sofia Richie “take some time apart,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The Talentless founder, 36, “is focusing on himself and the kids” and Sofia, 21, “is spending time friends.”

The pair’s issues began in April, after the Flip It Like Disick star checked himself into rehab to try and better his mental health. “It was Sofia’s decision,” the source says about the temporary split. “Scott’s a lot to handle and has been spiraling over recent months.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

The couple had been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic since early March. “His demons were getting the better of him and issues he’d brushed under the rug caught up with him during self-isolation,” divulges the source. “He’s still trying to come to terms with his parents’ death.” Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 and his dad, Jeffrey Disick, died in January 2014 — just three months apart.

Shutterstock (2)

Scott and Sofia, who first began dating in September 2017, have been through a lot together, but the up-and-coming actress seems to believe this is something he has to battle on his own. “She tried to be there for Scott and still loves him, but at the end of the day, he can only help himself,” adds the source. “She’s hoping that taking a break will be the wake-up call he needs.”

Both Sofia and Kourtney, 41, whom Scott shares kids Mason,10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with, were encouraging the father of three to seek help in the first place. They “urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on,” another source previously told Life & Style.

We wish him the best!

