Healing as a family. Scott Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian reunited for a relaxing trip with their three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — at the Amangiri resort in Utah. The getaway comes less than a month after Scott, 37, briefly checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to deal with his emotional issues.

Kourtney is “helping Scott get back on the straight and narrow,” a source tells Life & Style. “At the end of the day, he’s the father of her kids, and she’s vowed to stand by him on his road to recovery, as long as he continues working on himself.” Because the Poosh.com founder, 40, has seen Scott “go through troublesome times in the past,” Kourtney is “one of the few people who gets him.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

According to a previous insider, the Flip It Like Disick producer is “still trying to come to terms with his parents’ deaths.” In 2013, Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died. His father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later.

“It was a one-two punch, one right after the other. He put on a tough-guy facade, he set his feelings aside and never fully coped with the emotions surrounding this major loss,” the source added. “That’s why he’s still struggling with it.”

Additionally, the Talentless founder and his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, “are taking some time apart,” Life & Style confirmed on May 21.

While Sofia, 21, is using this break to “spend time with friends,” Scott is dedicated to “focusing on himself,” as well as his children. Based on his social media posts over Memorial Day weekend, the KUWTK star is doing just that. “My little girl is just too pretty,” Scott captioned a wholesome photo with Penelope, seemingly taken by Kourtney on May 23.

On Scott’s birthday, Tuesday, May 26, he posted a photo of himself boarding a private jet. The California native is likely headed back to Los Angeles to spend more time with his loved ones — including Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, who called Scott “an amazing father, son, brother, partner and friend” on Instagram.

