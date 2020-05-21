In need of some girl time! Sofia Richie is “missing” Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou and her A-list friends after she and Scott Disick decided to “take some time apart” after almost three years together.



“Missing life,” the 21-year-old captioned a throwback Instagram photo on May 20 of herself, Kylie, 22, Stassie, 22, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer having a blast at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston. The ladies were all smiles as they cuddled up together at the fairgrounds.

Courtesy Sofia Richie/Instagram

It’s not surprising she’s missing quality time the makeup mogul while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The gorgeous ladies are “like sisters,” an insider exclusively gushed to Life & Style, and she could probably use her advice now more than ever.

“Kylie’s sisters tend to ‘yes’ her so she started going to Sofia for advice and very quickly Kylie was really surprised by how much they had in common,” the source explained. “Don’t forget that Sofia grew up in a famous household, too. And, she has a famous sister, too, and she understands — even if it’s on a smaller level — everything that Kylie is going through. Now they’re like sisters — they share clothes and style tips and just genuinely like hanging out with each other.”

The model appears to be leaning on friends following her split from Scott, 36. “It was Sofia’s decision,” Life & Style exclusively learned about the uncoupling between the model and Flip It Like Disick star. “Scott’s a lot to handle and has been spiraling over recent months. His demons were getting the better of him and issues he’d brushed under the rug caught up with him during self-isolation.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie Instagram

The reality dad checked into the Colorado treatment facility on April 28 to seek help for emotional issues relating to his parents dying within three months of each other in 2013. “The deaths were devastating to him,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, so he “needs time to process his feelings.” He left the treatment facility less than a week later after photos emerged online of him at the facility.

Scott is taking it easy these days. On May 20, he hung out poolside with his daughter, Penelope, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Time will tell what the future holds!