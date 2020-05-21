Family bonding! Scott Disick shared an adorable photo of his daughter, Penelope Disick, enjoying some fun in the sun during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pool day with Pinop,” he captioned a photo via his Instagram Story on May 20 of the 7-year-old lying on a lounge chair. By the looks of it, Scott, 36, is relaxing and bonding with his kids —Mason, Penelope and Reign — after his stay in rehab, which was less than a week.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

The Flip It Like Disick star checked himself into the Colorado facility to focus on his mental health in April. After his parents died in 2013 and 2014, he’s been dealing with past emotional trauma. They both passed three months part, which was difficult for Scott to accept. Luckily, he has a strong support system, which includes girlfriend Sofia Richie and ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“[Sofia and Kourtney] both urged him to go and deal with his issues head-on and it took a lot of guts for him to go,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

Prior to going to rehab, Scott was quarantining with his lady, 21. In fact, the two were using the downtime to focus on their relationship. “They’ve slowed down so much that I think that when this is over, they may appreciate each other more than they did before,” another source exclusively divulged to Life & Style.

Scott and Sofia were bonding over watching movies and eating every meal together. Before quarantine, the pair weren’t used to having so much one-on-one time.

Occasionally, Sofia and Scott were joined by Scott’s three kids, whom he shares with Kourtney. Fortunately, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, was cool with letting the children visit Scott amid social distancing measures. Kourtney “knows that the kids have to see their dad,” a third source exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

As always, Kourt is all about ensuring her kids are safe. Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 “are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two,” the insider added at the time.

We love to see it!