Dropping hints? Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a cozy Thanksgiving selfie with rumored boyfriend Scott Disick on Thursday, November 26.

“Thankful [for] these [people],” the model, 19, captioned a photo with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and another pal.

Courtesy Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

It’s unclear if Amelia and Scott spent Thanksgiving together. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills teen, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, shared a slew of snapshots of people she was grateful for on the holiday.

The Flip It Like Disick star also posted some special people in his life via Instagram on Turkey Day — his three children. Scott shared sweet photos of Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, and the Poosh founder, 41, also followed suit on her own social media.

Before Thanksgiving, Scott and Amelia enjoyed a homemade sushi dinner together on November 21. “Staying home ‘cause it’s the right thing to do,” the brunette beauty captioned an Instagram Story video of a private sushi chef, who was creating specialty rolls in a kitchen. Later that day, Amelia’s stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli revealed she also attended the fun dinner by sharing her own picture.

The dad of three and model first sparked romance rumors during an outing in October and have since stepped out multiple times to dine together.

Prior to Scott, Amelia dated Mercer Wiederhorn after meeting at her sister’s house. Despite not publicly confirming their split, the reality starlet spoke about their initial attraction during an appearance on “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast in August.

“We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” Amelia said about meeting her ex for the first time.

“I was just like, him, like, that’s The One. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy,” she continued. “His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

It looks like Scott and Amelia have a lot to be thankful for this year!