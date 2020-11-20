When it comes to A-list families who support each other’s businesses, the Kar-Jenners top the list. Scott Disick shared the sweetest photo of his daughter, Penelope, wearing aunt Kim Kardashian‘s Skims Cozy Kids collection. “Pinop,” the Talentless founder captioned his Instagram post on Thursday, November 19.

Of course, Pinop is one of Penelope’s many nicknames, along with P and Poosh. In the photo, the fashionable 8-year-old is rocking a camel-colored matching set paired with black-and-white checkered vans. As for her hair, we are digging Penelope’s ’90s vibe with the crimped look.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Based on the snapshot, it looks like P and Scott, 37, were enjoying some quality time on the beach. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spending a lot of time at his rental property in Malibu amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really like the house that I got,” Scott expressed during the November 12 episode of KUWTK. “At home, there’s no privacy with the paparazzi … so, being able to hear the water every night, waking up and seeing the ocean seems like a great getaway, seems really private. I’d like to live here, to be honest.”

When Scott isn’t hanging out with his kids — the New York native also shares sons Mason and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian — he’s seemingly focused on his love life. Since splitting from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie in August, the Flip It Like Disick producer has sparked dating rumors with a number of young models.

Earlier this fall, Scott was spotted on separate dates with both Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. More recently, he and Lisa Rinna‘s 19-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin began raising eyebrows.

First, the duo was photographed arriving at the same Halloween party. Weeks later, on Monday, November 16, the possible couple packed on the PDA during a beach trip in Santa Barbara. In one of the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott had his arm around Amelia while the brunette beauty held onto his wrist.

That said, the E! personality “isn’t settling down with anyone,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Scott’s playing the field.”

