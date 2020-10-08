Single and ready to mingle! Scott Disick isn’t “settling down with anyone” following his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie in mid-August, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.”

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, has been flaunting his dating prowess all over Los Angeles. On October 1, Scott and Bella Banos were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu. The Talentless founder and the 24-year-old model previously sparked dating rumors in 2017 after taking a trip to Costa Rica together.

Group/MEGA

“At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected,” Bella told In Touch at the time. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Although Scott and Bella have history, the Flip It Like Disick producer was back out on the scene just days after their reconciliation. On October 7, Scott was photographed leaving Catch L.A. with a friend and two mystery women. According to a separate insider, seeing Scott jump back into the dating pool has “hit a raw nerve” for Sofia. “She still isn’t over him.”

Life & Style confirmed the pair’s initial breakup in late May. However, by July, a third source revealed that Scott and Sofia, 22, were “giving love another shot.” During this time, the E! personality continued to “work on himself” following a brief rehab stay in April.

Scott checked himself into a Colorado treatment facility for emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick. The New York native returned to California after less than a week.

While Sofia did her best to be supportive, “taking care of Scott through his issues” ultimately put a strain on their nearly three-year relationship, an additional insider explained. The up-and-coming actress felt things between them were “getting to be very serious with a lot of responsibility.”

For Sofia, getting back together with Scott would be “easy,” the source added. “But she doesn’t want to go backward.”

