Another day, another possible new flame for Scott Disick. This time, the Flip It Like Disick producer, 37, is sparking romance rumors with model Megan Blake Irwin after the attractive duo stepped out together in West Hollywood on October 15. As it happens, Scott and the blonde beauty, 28, have a long history. To learn more about Megan and their relationship, keep reading.

Scott Disick and Megan Blake Irwin dated in 2016:

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Australia native first sparked romance rumors in 2016 after being photographed in New York City and Los Angeles. At the time, Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with, were on the outs.

Megan Blake Irwin dated Skeet Ulrich:

Megan and the 50-year-old Riverdale actor had a three-month-long summer fling before ultimately calling it quits in August 2020.

Megan Blake Irwin is a proud dog mom:

“Overwhelmingly loving mother to @valentineblakeirwin,” her Instagram biography reads, referring to her 1-year-old French bulldog named Valentine.

Megan Blake Irwin loves to travel:

Based on Megan’s social media, she’s traveled all over the world! Some of her Instagram highlights show off trips to Mexico, Singapore, Miami, Italy, Greece and more.

Courtesy of Megan Irwin Blake/Instagram

Megan Blake Irwin doesn’t follow any of the Kar-Jenners on Instagram:

Yes, you read that correctly. Despite being some of the most-followed people on the platform, Megan doesn’t follow any members of the famous reality TV family.

Megan Blake Irwin follows Scott Disick on Instagram:

Unlike Scott’s other rumored flame Bella Banos, Megan actually follows him on Instagram. However, the Talentless founder doesn’t follow her back. Currently, Scott only follows 61 people, many of whom are in his inner circle — i.e. Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Megan Blake Irwin has never addressed her relationship with Scott Disick:

As it stands, Megan is staying tight-lipped about the status of her relationship with Scott. In fact, the blue-eyed babe has never acknowledged her history with the E! personality — and it’s unlikely she will! Scott has no intention of “settling down with anyone” following his split from Sofia Richie in mid-August, a source exclusively told Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.”

