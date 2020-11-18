While Scott Disick (sort of) married into a famous family, his rumored flame Amelia Gray Hamlin was born into one! The teenage model, who began sparking dating rumors with the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in late October, comes from Hollywood royalty.

In fact, Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, is good friends with Scott’s pseudo-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Initially, it looked like Amelia and the father of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, simply run in the same social circles. However, on November 16, the pair were photographed packing on the PDA at a beach in Santa Barbara. Here’s hoping Lisa approves! To learn more about Amelia’s mom, dad Harry Hamlin and siblings Delilah and Dimitri, keep reading.

Amelia Gray Hamlin’s mom is an actress:

Nowadays, Lisa is best known for her starring role on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That said, the Oregon native is also a very successful actress. Lisa appeared in a whopping 415 episodes of Days of Our Lives, as well as 66 episodes of Melrose Place. In addition to her lucrative TV career, Lisa has her own cosmetics company, Rinna Beauty.

Amelia Gray Hamlin’s dad is an actor:

You might recognize Harry from his roles on Shameless, Mad Men, Army Wives, Veronica Mars, Glee and more. Although the California native hasn’t appeared in anything in 2020, Harry was cast as Graham Mortimer in the upcoming TV series Unsinkable.

Prior to marrying Lisa in 1997, Harry and ex Ursula Andress had a son named Dimitri. Unlike the rest of his family, he remains out of the spotlight.

Amelia Gray Hamlin’s sister is a model:

Given how stunning Amelia and her older sister, Delilah Belle, are, it’s no surprise they’re both in the modeling industry. Based on Delilah’s Instagram, which boasts over a million followers, she’s worked with brands and designers like Kim Kardashian‘s Skims, Livin Cool, Christian Cowan, Bulgari and more.

As for Delilah’s love life, she and boyfriend Eyal Booker make a stunning couple. “Thank you for always making me feel so loved and special. I love you forever, Baby,” the brunette beauty gushed over the U.K. hunk in a February 2020 Instagram post.

Hmmm … maybe they can go on a double date with Scott and Amelia. As it stands, neither the Talentless founder nor the up-and-coming A-lister has commented on their potential romance.

